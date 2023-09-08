Saturday, September 9, 2023
Daniel Remfert unofficially wins open Taber council seat

By Kass Patterson
(File photo via Town of Taber)

Unofficially, Daniel Remfert has been elected to fill the open councillor position for the Town of Taber.

Remfert won the seat with 241 votes, with Dan Tilleman coming in second and Naomi Wiebe third; Cat Champagne, Mani Parhar, Mike Krchnak and Ian Croft would round out the seven candidates who ran for the open seat.

According to a release from the town, 817 people cast their ballot for the September 7th by-election.

Councillor Elect Remfert will be sworn in at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, September 11th.

