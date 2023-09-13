Artists and building owners in Lethbridge are being asked if there is any interest in putting up murals around the city.

The City of Lethbridge Public Art Program is looking for Expressions of Interest to see if there is an opportunity to put up these pieces of work on a highly visible space. According to the EOI, the site has to be visible from public property. Guidelines for artwork include being appropriate for everyone to see and reflecting a part of the Public Art Master Plan, whether that be inclusivity,

diversity, accessibility, creativity, sustainability, or quality.

“It is anticipated that this application process will be competitive; therefore alignment with the guiding principles and proper completion of the application are imperative.”

All murals will be able to receive total funding according to the city, but building owners who are willing to pay for 10 per cent or more of a mural project will be given “special consideration.” Site accessibility and community impact will be considered when building applications are reviewed. Artist applications will be considered on their concept and suitability for public display.

The submission deadline is October 31, with work to install the murals happening next spring and summer. According to the city, the idea is for all murals to be completed by the end of September 2024.

More information can be found on the Public Art Program website.