Those wanting to check out the difference show homes in this year’s BILD Lethbridge Region Parade of Homes can find everything in the event’s new mobile app. The app includes photos, maps to the different show home locations around the city, information on the subcontractors who helped build the homes, and a space to rate each home visited. This year, there are 13 show homes in seven communities and four different builders in the Parade of Homes.

General Manager for Stranville Living Master Builders, Dell Matthews, says the event is important for the industry, especially with the way the world is right now and the fear the younger generation may have because of interest rates.

“Being able to get several thousand people through our beautiful homes is a great opportunity, and it does showcase different options as well at different price points.”

When it comes to trends homebuilders are seeing in the Lethbridge market, it all comes down to the different age groups. Owner and Sales Manager for Van Arbor Homes, Val Lowen, says each age range has different priorities they are passionate about, whether it be the environment and their eco-footprint or where the materials that go into their home come from. The same applies to the kind of home different age groups want to purchase. The lot sizes also play a part in some trends, with the demand for bungalows continuing to grow, but finding lots to put them on is a struggle; as Lowen says, lots nowadays are quite narrow.

Another popular trend being seen around the Lethbridge area is infill builds.

“There is a real movement in the younger generation to go back into city centres, and they love the idea of trees and quiet and things that a mature neighbourhood brings,” Lowen says. “It does take them further away from amenities, but sometimes I find those clients of mine are people who want to walk the city.”

The Parade of Home runs until Sunday, September 24th. More information on the annual event can be found online.