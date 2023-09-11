A woman is facing charges after a man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at the Lethbridge shelter.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at the shelter around 5:33 a.m. on Sept. 10.

“Investigation determined a woman stabbed a 33-year-old male multiple times in the head with a screwdriver, then used the weapon to strike a 72-year-old male,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. “Security staff intervened, containing the woman to prevent further harm. Upon police arrival, the subject refused to comply with the direction of the officers and a conducted energy weapon was deployed. Police seized the screwdriver and a hammer in the woman’s possession.”

The first victim was taken to the hospital with head injuries and police say the second was not wounded and did not need medical attention.

Stacy Leigh Carlson, 33, of Lethbridge, faces two counts each of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

She was remanded in custody with a court appearance scheduled on Sept. 11.