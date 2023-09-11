Monday, September 11, 2023
Police investigating armed robbery at southside store

By Tyler Hay
Lethbridge police are investigating an armed robbery at a southside store.

Police were called to Frank’s Deli along the 3900 block of Forestry Avenue South around 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 10, where they say a man pointed a gun at an employee and demanded she open the cash register. 

“No money or property was provided and the male fled on foot,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. “The subject is described as a lighter-skinned male, approximately 20-25-years-old, 5’9” tall with a thin build wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and a black mask covering his face.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information that could help in the investigation to contact them and reference file number 23021600.

