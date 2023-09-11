RCMP asking for the public’s help locating a missing Fort Macleod woman, who is believed to have possibly been travelling in the Calgary or Lethbridge area.

According to Fort Macleod RCMP 30-year-old Theresa Red Young Man was last seen in Fort Macleod on April 8th of this year.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. Police say her hair could also be dyed blond or black with red.

Anyone with information about her where abouts is asked to call RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers.