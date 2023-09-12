Anyone with information about a shooting outside Hudson’s Taphouse early Sunday morning is being asked to contact Lethbridge Police Service as officers continue investigating the incident.

According to LPS, units responded around 2:26 a.m. Sunday, September 10th, to reports multiple gunshots had been fired at the bar’s main entrance in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue South.

“Prior to the shooting, two males were observed fighting near the entrance, and security staff intervened. A short time later, a white SUV arrived, and two males exited.”

Police say the two men were reported to start confronting people in the parking lot before an incident occurred, during which a gun is reported to have been shot multiple times. Police say no one was injured during the shooting, but a bullet was recovered from the wall above the entrance to the bar, and officers also seized a knife that is believed to have been dropped during the incident.

Officials say while they have interviewed several witnesses already, they are asking anyone who was around during that time or who may have information to assist the investigation to call LPS or Crime Stoppers. The case reference file is 23021550.