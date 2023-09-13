Cardston will allow the sale of liquor at restaurants and recreational facilities after being having no liquor licenses in the community for more than the past 100 years.

Town council voted 5-2 to amend the land use bylaw to allow the issuing of new liquor liscenses at its meeting on Sept. 12, after a public hearing that was started at a June meeting was completed.

A non-binding referendum in May saw the nearly one thousand residents who cast their vote split on the potential change, with 53 per cent in favour.

“I could feel the tide changing for sure for the past two-three years, I sensed it,” said Mayor Maggie Kronen. “I always said on my platform that in matter of moral legislation, I will seek the will of the people and I will not argue with the results.” She said she sees the results of the public vote as binding, regardless of her own views.

Residents spoke both for and against the change, with some citing the impact on hotels and restaurants not being able to serve drinks. Others pointed to how long the town has been a dry community and expressed concern at impacts changing it could have.

“My decision has to be the community as a whole so I appreciate the individuals and their desires and I appreciate the group but I am trying to make my decision based on the widest parameter that I can,” said councillor Allan Burton. He said he recognized there would be economic benefits of allowing alcohol sales but voted against the change. “Some of the arguments I heard, especially early in the process amounted to ‘everyone is doing it, a little won’t hurt and it’s inevitable,’ none of those are compelling to me and in fact I was taught to run away from those types of arguments, that they lead to bad things so I am going to ignore those.”