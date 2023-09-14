Thursday, September 14, 2023
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Lethbridge still among cheapest as rents again hit record highs nationally

By Tyler Hay
(My Lethbridge Now file photo)

Lethbridge still has among the lowest average rent rates in the country with a one bedroom unit averaging $1,181 and a two bedroom $1,392 in August, according to the latest rent report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation.

The city ranks 33 out of the 35 included in the report, with the most expensive being Vancouver and the least being Saskatoon.

Lethbridge saw a year over year increase of eight per cent for a one bedroom and 12 for a two bedroom.

Nationally, average rent increased  9.6 per cent annually to reach a new record high of $2,117. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win