Lethbridge still has among the lowest average rent rates in the country with a one bedroom unit averaging $1,181 and a two bedroom $1,392 in August, according to the latest rent report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation.

The city ranks 33 out of the 35 included in the report, with the most expensive being Vancouver and the least being Saskatoon.

Lethbridge saw a year over year increase of eight per cent for a one bedroom and 12 for a two bedroom.

Nationally, average rent increased 9.6 per cent annually to reach a new record high of $2,117.