Thursday, September 14, 2023
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Lethbridge unemployment rate increases in August

By Kass Patterson

The number of people unemployed in the Lethbridge – Medicine Hat economic region increased in August. According to Statistics Canada, regions unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent, almost doubling from the rate reported the same month last year.

Camrose-Drumheller region reported the lowest unemployment rate in Alberta last month at 3.7 per cent, with Red Deer reporting the highest at 6.7 per cent.

The unemployment rate for the province saw a slight decline in August compared to July at 5.7 per cent but still was higher than the same month in 2022.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win