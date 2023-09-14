The number of people unemployed in the Lethbridge – Medicine Hat economic region increased in August. According to Statistics Canada, regions unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent, almost doubling from the rate reported the same month last year.

Camrose-Drumheller region reported the lowest unemployment rate in Alberta last month at 3.7 per cent, with Red Deer reporting the highest at 6.7 per cent.

The unemployment rate for the province saw a slight decline in August compared to July at 5.7 per cent but still was higher than the same month in 2022.