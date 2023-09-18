The 2nd Annual Try It event with Special Olympics Lethbridge and the YMCA Lethbridge is taking place Saturday.

Anyone with any disability is invited to try some of the programs offered at the YMCA, with Special Olympics Lethbridge will also be taking registration for any athletes who have previously selected their programs throughout the year.

The YMCA and Special Olympics Lethbridge are also partnering together to offer some new programs with the Active Start Program while also offering pickleball and power lifting.

Pickleball will be on Thursday nights while Power Lifting will be on Tuesday nights.

- Advertisement -

More information or to sign up for any of the activities can be found on the YMCA website.

The Try It event is taking place on Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YMCA.