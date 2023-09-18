The number of homes sold and properties put up for sale in Lethbridge was up in August compared to the same month in 2022.

According to the Alberta Real Estate Association, Lethbridge saw 176 homes sold in August, while 230 new listings were put on the real estate market. The average price to buy a residential property in the city is $348,733. According to the AREA report, all areas saw a year-over-year increase except for the cities inventory, which was down 16 per cent in August with 453 properties on the market, and the months of supply down 31.2 per cent with a property on average only being on the market for roughly two and a half months.

To date, this year, Lethbridge home sales, along with the average price of a home, are down compared to the same benchmark in 2022.