Residents interested in running for the vacant seat on the Town of Picture Butte Council have until noon on October 10 to put their name forward. To be eligible to run in the towns upcoming byelection, the nominee must have lived in Picture Butte for at least six months and be a Canadian citizen 18 years old or older. Nomination packages can be picked up at the Picture Butte Town Office or online.

Voting in the town byelection will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.

On August 28, Councilor Scott Thomson resigned from his position on council, starting the byelection process.