Coaldale will host the 2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games, marking a return to normal after cancelled and scaled-back events throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We could not be more excited about the Town of Coaldale hosting the 2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games,” said Kara Brake, chair of the Southern Alberta Recreation Association. “It has been unfortunate that we have not been able to host a games in the past four years, so we are really looking forward to the 51st Southern Alberta Summer Games this upcoming summer.”

The games are set for July 3-6 and nearly 2,000 athletes and coaches are expected to participate in both individual and team sports.

“This spring, the Town of Coaldale’s brand-new multi-use recreation centre will open and I can’t think of a better way to showcase the facility than by hosting a major sporting event like the Southern Alberta Summer Games,” said Russ Tanner, director of community services for the Town of Coaldale. “On top of that, we’re proud to be the first community to host the games since the Town of Pincher Creek in 2019.”