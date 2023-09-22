Hockey fans are back at the Enmax Centre Friday night as the Lethbridge Hurricanes open their 2023-2024 hockey season.

Throughout the upcoming season, three ‘Canes players will be shooting to raise the number on the scoreboard while also raising funds for a pair of not-for-profits. For each point, Miguel Marques, Tristen Foyle, and Will Sharpe put up $10 will be put towards the initiative, with $5 going to KidSport Lethbridge and Taber and the additional $5 going to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Marques, who is a forward on the Lethbridge Western Hockey League team, says he is looking forward to continuing the legacy started by 2015-2016 Hurricanes Captain Tyler Wong, Carter Folk, Ryley Lindgren, and Giorgio Estephan and being able to support the two non-profits.

“Being able to donate to KidSport so that underprivileged kids can play sports is important to all three of us, while also being able to support the Canadian Cancer Society to help try to find a cure for a disease that has impacted all of our families,” Marques says.

The Hurricanes organization has announced they will match the three players’ total donation this season. General Manager of Operation Terry Huisman says the team is proud of these players, who choose to donate their own money and help out these organizations this season.

“It is an automatic for the hockey club to be able to match the three’s donation for the great charities of KidSport and the Canadian Cancer Society.”

The campaign will start once the puck drops on Friday, September 22nd when the Hurricanes host the Swift Current Broncos. The season opener is set to begin at 7 p.m. It will be the first regular season game Head Coach Bill Peters will be manning the Lethbridge teams bench since being appointed to the position at the beginning of September.