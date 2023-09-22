The Milk river Health Centre emergency room is closed because of a lack of physician coverage. According to Alberta Health Services, it is set to open again at 4 p.m. today (Sept. 22).

“During the temporary closure, nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for long-term care residents,” reads a news release from AHS. “ AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

Emergency calls will be rerouted to Lethbridge and Raymond during the closure and AHS reminds residents they can call Health Link at 811 for non-emergency health related questions.