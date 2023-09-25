After a three-week maintenance shutdown, the Taber Aquafun Centre reopened on September 25th. The Town of Taber closed the aquatics facility on September 5th for scheduled maintenance and cleaning work. According to the Town of Taber, the scheduled maintenance is why the facility looks “younger than its 32 years.”

The reopening of the Aquafun Centre comes on the same day the town shut down the Taber Spray Park for the season. As of September 25th, the spray park, along with the change and washroom facilities, are closed until May 2024.