Milk River RCMP are asking the public for help as they investigate a break-and-enter where a large sum of money was stolen.

According to RCMP, the incident happened between August 24 and September 4, 2023, at a home on Range Road 17-0.

According to police, “Unknown person [or persons] entered a residence and stole a large amount of Canadian Currency.”

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident or those involved to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.