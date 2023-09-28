Taber residents will be unable to use the Trout Pond Recreation Area on Tuesday due to the installation of new water line infrastructure.

The Tuesday, October 3rd closure is a day later than initially planned; however, according to the Town of Taber, the closure is necessary to install the new infrastructure.

According to a statement from the Town of Taber, “This essential maintenance work will contribute to the continued improvements to the area.”

Tuesday’s closure will impact the walking trails, the dog park, and the trout pond, as they will be closed for the entire day.