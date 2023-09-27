The public is being asked to help identify a woman who took a pair of youth bikes from the Taber Public Library.

According to Taber Police, at around 1:15 p.m. Monday, September 19, two youth parked their bikes behind the library while going inside to do some school work.

“Moments later, a female pulled into the alley in a red Dodge Caravan. The female loaded the two bicycles into the back of her van then drove away.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or who can identify the woman to call the Taber Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers.