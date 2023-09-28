Drivers going to Picture Butte in electric vehicles now have a place they can charge if needed. The Town of Picture Butte has installed a level two and level three electric vehicle charging stations in the Cor Van Raay and Community Aquatic Centre parking lot.

“A level 3 charger will allow an electric car owner to charge their vehicle to 80% in about 30 minutes while a level 2 charger takes about 4 to 10 hours.”

The charging stations were funded through $110,000 received through the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre, a partnership between Alberta Municipalities, the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada.

According to the municipality, Picture Butte is the only place in the County of Lethbridge, outside the City of Lethbridge, to offer electric vehicle charging stations.