Thursday, September 28, 2023
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
News

Pair of electric vehicle chargers installed in Picture Butte

By Kass Patterson
Picture Butte Deputy Mayor Henry deKok and Picture Butte Mayor Cathy Moore at the new charging stations (Photo from the Town of Picture Butte)

Drivers going to Picture Butte in electric vehicles now have a place they can charge if needed. The Town of Picture Butte has installed a level two and level three electric vehicle charging stations in the Cor Van Raay and Community Aquatic Centre parking lot.

“A level 3 charger will allow an electric car owner to charge their vehicle to 80% in about 30 minutes while a level 2 charger takes about 4 to 10 hours.”

The charging stations were funded through $110,000 received through the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre, a partnership between Alberta Municipalities, the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada.

According to the municipality, Picture Butte is the only place in the County of Lethbridge, outside the City of Lethbridge, to offer electric vehicle charging stations.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win