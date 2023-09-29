to be from a foreign lawyer that turned out to be a variation of a common online scam.

Taber’s police chief is warning residents about an unusual scam circulating in town. Chief Graham Abela says he received a letter in his mailbox with no return address , c laim ing to be from a foreign lawyer that turned out to be a variation of a common online scam.

“The letter will purport that you have a rich unknown relative that left you money in their will and you need to contact them to claim your inheritance. This is also occurring online through spam email, but it is unusual to be mailed to a physical address,” he said in a statement posted to the police service’s social media.