An annual walk to honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit, transgender and gender-diverse people will take place Wednesday, starting at Lethbridge City Hall.

The Annual Sisters in Spirit Walk and Vigil will start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4th, the walk will start at city hall and end at Galt Gardens, with the vigil portion of the night starting at 7 p.m. The night is said to be a way to remember those lost, support those grieving, and create a space for healing. The evening will be live broadcast through social media for those who want to participate but cannot attend in person.

“It is important that we continue to support each other in a visible, accessible way. By hosting or attending a Sisters In Spirit Vigil, you are participating in the movement”

Those attending the walk and vigil are encouraged to wear blue and bring a drum or rattle. This year will be the 17th annual Sisters in Spirit Walk and Vigil.