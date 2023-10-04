Update: This story was edited to add comment from the Lethbridge School Division

Lethbridge police are investigating the sexual assault of a 16-year-old student at Chinook High School.

“The incident, involving players in the football program, occurred in a school locker room on Tuesday, after regular school hours. The subjects and victim are known to one another. This was not a random incident,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service.

Police executed warrants inside the school on Oct. 4 and say the Lethbridge School Division is cooperating fully with the investigation.

“There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing risk to other students in relation to this matter and the school remains open,” police say. “At this time, the investigation is still in its early stages and no arrests have been made or charges laid.”

The Lethbridge School Division says all parents of people determined to be directly involved will be contacted by the school and it can not share details on the incident as it is under investigation.

“At this time, all football-related activities have been suspended for the duration of the week, to allow for the investigation to continue, and to ensure all students receive appropriate supports. Further decisions regarding football activities will be made pending the outcome of the investigation,” reads a statement from the school division. “Chinook High School continues to be committed to ensuring the safety and health of all students are of paramount importance. Chinook continues to make all decisions based on the social, emotional, physical, academic and spiritual growth of its students.”