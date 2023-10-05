Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department will be closed on Thursday and Friday. According to Alberta Health Services, the emergency department service will be temporarily interrupted starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, October 4th and will re-open at 5 p.m. Friday, October 5th.

According to the provincial health authority, nursing staff will remain on-site for long-term care residents during the closure.

Emergency calls will be rerouted to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge and Raymond Health Centre. Residents needing to access an ED are advised to use these two facilities or call Health Link at 811 for non-emergency health-related questions.