Lethbridge County has lifted its fire restrictions, thanks to the cooler temperatures and recent rainfall, which has lowered the risk of wildfires.

Fire permits can now be issued and are required for most burning activities. The permits are free and can be applied for online, on the Lethbridge County app, or in-person at the Lethbridge administration office.

Those who hold permits can burn paper products, untreated wood (wood or wood products that do not contain preservatives), yard waste (grass or tree clippings, leaves, branches, fallen trees, brush, weeds, etc.), straw and stubble.

Items like wood, or wood products that contain preservatives, plastic, rubber, animal manure or cadavers, construction sites waste material, pathological waste, chemical or pesticide containers, and oil cannot be burned at any time.

Should conditions change and the risk of a wildfire increases, Lethbridge County may impose a fire advisory, restriction, or ban at any time. The county recommends always checking to ensure there are no active restrictions in place before burning.