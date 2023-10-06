The couple found deceased following a grizzly bear attack in the backcountry has been identified as a Lethbridge couple.

According to Parks Canada, Doug Inglis and Jenny Gusse did everything right as they headed into the backcountry, having the proper permits and bear spray and storing their food properly. Officials say the area where the pair were found had no active bear warnings or closures.

Parks Canada received an alert from a GPS device in the Red Deer River Valley around 8 p.m. on Friday that indicated a bear attack. Poor weather conditions are reported to have forced the response team to travel by foot and responders found the Lethbridge couple and their dog deceased when they arrived at the site at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Parks Canada euthanized a grizzly found in the area who was displaying aggressive behaviours and charged at the response team.

“The bear was not collared or tagged and was not previously known to Parks Canada staff,” Parks Canada said in a news release. “Parks Canada does not believe another bear was involved at this time. However, out of an abundance of caution, an area closure has been put in place until further notice.”

Because the incident happened in a remote area and there are no witnesses, Parks Canada says it’s impossible to know what exactly happened leading up to the attack.

“Bear attacks are rare occurrences. Fatal bear attacks are even less frequent.”

The area around the Red Deer and Panther Valley is closed as a precaution.

Though Parks Canada did not identify Inglis and Gusse, Lethbridge MP Rachell Thomas took to Facebook Wednesday to share her thoughts with the couple’s family.

“This tragedy is so very sad, and my heart is joined with the loved ones who are left to grieve.”