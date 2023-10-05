More changes are coming to the city’s snow and ice control this winter. Last year, the city shifted its focus away from snow removal to more plowing in residential areas.

The change was piloted on 23 km of residential roads and this year, a total of 83 kms will be plowed towards the curb as the project moves to its second phase.

“One of the biggest challenges for everybody is the shoveling of sidewalks and driveways—we totally recognize that and we are looking into developing a program encouraging neighbours helping neighbours a little bit more to overcome those challenges,” said Juliane Ruck, transportation operations manager. “We are researching other communities and what has been successful for them and we are thinking about an award program.”

During significant snowfalls, the city will again activate snow routes this winter, which means temporary parking restrictions while plows work.

All phase one snow routes from last year will be the same and residents living along phase two routes will be notified by mail starting next week. They can also get notifications for snow routes through the Lethbridge Loop app.

“We will enforce parking bans this year again and we are really asking everybody to stay in the know when there is snow coming,” Ruck said. “We will look into applying courtesy tickets, but we are still encouraging everybody to really take our ask serious and move the cars— it really makes the life of our operators easier if they don’t have to manoeuvre the big plows around cars.”

The city will still remove snow from areas near the hospital, downtown and around schools.