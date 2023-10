Several City of Lethbridge services will be closed or operating on modified schedules for Thanksgiving Monday.

On Oct. 9, all municipal services will be closed, including city hall, the Lethbridge Public Library, Galt Museum and Community and Animal Services. Access-A-Ride will also be closed, while Lethbridge Transit will be running on holiday hours.

A list of pool and arena schedules can be found on the city’s website.