A 50-year-old man is facing charges connected to an incident the Lethbridge Police Service Tactical Team was deployed to over the weekend.

According to LPS, officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a north Lethbridge home on Sunday, October 8th. Police say the victim was able to leave the house, but a man reportedly barricaded himself inside with a gun.

“After a standoff with police, the male exited and was taken into custody. During a subsequent search of the home, police seized a loaded rifle.”

The man is facing several weapons and assault charges, along with breaching a protection order. Officials say due to the nature of the incident, the man will not be identified to protect the victim.