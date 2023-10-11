The victim and suspect in a possible abduction in central Alberta are said to have connections in the Lethbridge area.

On Tuesday, October 10th, St. Paul RCMP say they received reports about threats with a gun being made at a home in the Goldfish Lake area. When officers got to the house, the 26-year-old woman who lived there was missing, and there were allegedly signs she was taken against her will. Mounties believe Theresa Kathleen Coutre was taken from the house by 33-year-old Shelby Jackson. Police continue investigating the situation, and the Alberta Major Crimes Unit has been dispatched to the community to help.

According to RCMP, Coutre has a medium complexion with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ and weighs roughly 134 pounds. While Jackson is said to be 5’8″ with a medium complexion and black hair, according to police, he also has brown eyes and weighs around 230 pounds.

Along with having ties in Lethbridge, Coutre and Jackson also have connections to eastern Alberta, as well as the communities of Fort McMurray, and Edmonton.

Police advise residents not to approach Jackson if they see him, as he is considered armed and dangerous, but to call 911 immediately.

Mounties are also asking anyone who knows of Coutre or Jackson’s whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.