The Fort Macleod Health Centre Emergency Department will be closed on Thursday because of a lack of physician coverage.

It will close at 8 a.m. on Oct. 12 and will re-open at 5 p.m.

“During the temporary closure, nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for long-term care residents,” reads a news release from Alberta Health Services. “AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

emergency calls will be rerouted to Lethbridge during the closure and AHS encourages residents to use 811 for non-emergency health questions.