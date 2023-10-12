Lethbridge residents are reminded about the importance of kitchen safety during this year’s Fire Prevention Week. Lethbridge Fire Department is sharing tips for cooking and kitchen safety related to this year’s annual fire initiative theme “Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention.”

Fire Prevention Officer Troy Hicks says according to statistics in Canada and the United States, cooking is a leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. As well, unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires or unfortunate cooking fire deaths.

“So what we try to do is remind people that you need to be paying attention when you are cooking. – People have been cooking for years, and they think this would never happen to them, but it doesn’t take much for unattended cooking, or anything like that to possibly lead to a home fire.”

Some of the tips people are reminded of during this year’s awareness campaign are to pay attention to what is cooking; Hicks says that doesn’t mean pulling up a chair and reading a book while you roast a chicken for x amount of time, but to make sure you are keeping an eye on what is happening in the kitchen. Be aware of what you are using in the kitchen, ensure a fire extinguisher is in the house, and there is a a lid beside the stove when cooking.

“Heaven forbid you have a grease fire; you do not want to do what a lot of people do when that happens when they automatically throw water on it or throw the pot or pan in the sink and turn on the water. Water reacts very violently with grease, and that will just cause the fire to engulf and get larger very quickly, possibly causing a lot more damage to your home and/or yourself.”

Instead, Hicks says residents should use the lid to cover the flames when they start to get out of control, turn the burner off and safely try to remove the pot or pan from the burner. Other tips include turning pot or pan handles to the back of the stove while cooking and creating a pet and kid-free zone in the kitchen.

With families getting back into busy routines, Hicks says some people cook without being in the house by using a slow cooker. If that is the case, he says it is important to make sure it is clean on a flat surface, such as a counter and plugged directly into the wall.

“If for some reason your layout doesn’t give you the ability to plug into a wall – at the very least use a surge protection power bar. Heaven forbid something happened, that power bar will trip just like a breaker in your home, and it will kill power to [the slow cooker],” Hicks says. “But the only issues I have ever seen with [slow cookers] is one, the location where people are using them if they have too many combustibles too close to them, possibly even touching the pot; I know they don’t get that hot, but there is always the risk they could catch something else on fire so just keep them clean and on a hard counter or surface.”

The last thing is for residents to ensure their smoke detectors are in working order, whether changing the batteries or the detector itself, as it is past the 10-year expiry date.