The Lethbridge and Blood Tribe fire departments have teamed up for what they hope will become an annual joint training event. The departments got together at the Lethbridge fire training facility on Oct. 12 to run through some techniques and training exercises.

“It’s just a huge opportunity to work with the experienced firefighters and paramedics from Lethbridge. We have a younger staff out at the Blood Tribe so it’s huge on the mentorship, the training, the partnerships, the mutual aid agreements, those types of things so we are just very excited to be here,” said Travis Coleman Blood Tribe Emergency Services chief. “We do train in houses out on the reserve there but it’s not the same — it’s not as safe, it’s not as controlled, these types of things and then we are again learning from the experienced firefighters and the paramedics from Lethbridge.”

Both departments run an integrated model of fire and paramedic services and Coleman said he recognizes people like to move from the Blood Tribe to bigger departments such as Lethbridge. He said he approached the city for the partnership because he wants to make sure departments in the area have the same training and skills.

“In times of need, sometimes we do have to bring in outside agencies to help with fire so it’s great that everyone is on the same page as far as training and anytime we can get together and do training as a team, it works well,” said Wes Borland, deputy chief in training at Lethbridge Fire and EMS. “Training always is better on the fire ground when you have more people involved. If you only have four or five to train, the training isn’t as good — if you can get up to like 16-18 then the training is much better.”

Borland added he would like to create similar partnerships for fire departments in other nearby communities.