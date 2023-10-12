Lethbridge police are asking for help with an investigation into a break and enter case earlier this year that left one person injured.

The Lethbridge Police Service says officers have hit a dead end in the investigation that began on May 14.

“At approximately 12:16 a.m. police responded to a report of a break-in at a residence along the 3000 block of South Parkside Drive after the homeowners heard a noise and confronted an unknown male in their furnace room. A brief altercation ensued, resulting in one of the victims sustaining a laceration above his eye,” reads a news release from LPS.

The suspect is described as about 5’9” to 5’10” tall, with a stocky build. He was wearing all black with a white face cover.

After canvassing homes and businesses in the area and processing forensic evidence from the scene, officers have not been able to identify the man.

Police ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to call them or Crime Stoppers.