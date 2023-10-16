Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Pair of candidates running in Picture Butte by-election

By Kass Patterson
(My Lethbridge Now file photo)

A pair of Picture Butte residents are running for the open councillor seat in the upcoming municipal by-election.

Crystal Neels and Mike Davies will be vying for the open position. Neels says if elected, she will focus on listening to residents to keep the community safe and affordable.

“I trust I can bring positive energy, passion and impartial balance to council,” Neels said in her electoral announcement on social media.

Voting in the town by-election will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.

On August 28, Councilor Scott Thomson resigned from his position on council, starting the by-election process.

