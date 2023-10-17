The application deadline to have a banner on a Town of Taber lamp post as part of the Veteran Banner project closes on October 23rd.

According to the town, the banners will represent anyone who has honourably served in the Canadian Armed Forces, the Commonwealth, RCMP and Canadian members of the United Nations Peacekeepers, among other branches of service.

Along with the Veteran Banner project, family members of past Veterans are invited to the Taber Cemetery and place a flag marking the headstone of their veteran on Friday, November 10th. Officers, Cadets and volunteers from 225 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron – Taber Comet and members of the Taber Royal Canadian Legion Branch will hold a candlelight vigil and place flags at all of the Veterans’ headstones on Honour Row at the cemetery the day before the November 11th service.

Each banner costs $60 to make, or those who already have a banner without any rips or tears can apply to have it re-hung, which costs $30. Each banner will include the veteran’s name, service branch, and photo, if available, and will be hung from November 1st to November 16th.