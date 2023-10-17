The provincial government is putting $11 million into post-secondary programs to help get prepare internationally educated nurses to work in Alberta.

The money will create 1,221 new spaces in nurse bridging programs at nine post-secondary institutions across the province. This includes 848 seats for registered nurses and 373 for licensed practical nurses.

“These new seats are being created over three years to help nurses who are trained in other countries become licensed to work and live here in Alberta,” said Rajan Sawhney, minister of advanced education. “We are fortunate to have both the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College as partners some of the programs that we are announcing here today.”

To go along with the new seats, the province is investing $7.8 million into bursary programs for internationally educated nurses. They will offer students up to $30,000 over five years to help with living expenses and tuition.

“If a recipient agrees to live and work as a nurse in rural Alberta, their work will return part of the bursary they received on a ratio of $6,000 for every year of work. This will make it even more attractive for them to establish their careers where we need them the most,” Sawhney said.

“Lethbridge will play a major role in this program, as it is uniquely positioned with two leading post-secondary institutions that will be connected to almost one-quarter of the new seats and will help open opportunities for nurses outside of Alberta’s major centres,” said Nathan Neudorf, MLA for Lethbridge-East.

The province also announced $3 million for planning and design work for modernizing University Hall at the University of Lethbridge.