The city will look at creating a task force with the Downtown Business Revitalization Zone to address downtown issues.

“There continues to be high incidences of lawlessness in our city,” reads a motion from Coun. John Middleton-Hope and Mayor Blaine Hyggen. “The Downtown BRZ has formally expressed deep concerns as to the observed lawlessness occurring in our downtown and its ongoing impacts.”

The motion is to direct administration to work with the BRZ and come back to council with recommendations in December.

The proposed task force would identify the symptoms and depth of lawless behavior and their impacts on the city. It would work with stakeholders to create response strategies and identify solutions. Part of this would be considering how recommendations can support or integrate with the existing encampment, shelter and housing strategies.

The motion will be voted on at the Oct. 17 council meeting.