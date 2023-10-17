Municipal leaders in the town of Coaldale are celebrating the completion of the municipality’s upgraded Wastewater Lagoon by unveiling a commemorative plaque.

The Town of Coaldale reopened the upgraded facility on October 13th, 2022, with the project officially completed in March of 2023. The plaque includes the names of those who served on council from 2017 to 2021 and those currently on council, including Mayor Jack Van Rijn.

Van Rijn says the $12.5 million project expanded the facility infrastructure to support Coaldale as the community grows and addresses the wastewater effluent regulations put in place by both the federal and provincial governments.

During the 2022 grand reopening, Van Rijn told mylethbridgenow.com that the wastewater infrastructure upgrade opened the community up for business to those wanting to come to Coaldale.

“With the capacity that we have, we can easily get up to a population of 15–20 thousand people, and that’ll take 10–20 years to get up that high. So at least now we have the capacity that we don’t have to worry about that anymore.”

The Albert Municipal Wastewater partnership covered $4.4 million of the project, which Van Rijn credits MLA Grant Hunter with helping secure. The municipality paid for the remainder of the project.