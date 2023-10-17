A guard employed by the RCMP in the Piikani Nation is facing charges after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in a holding cell on Oct. 13.

“The investigation, including a review of the cellblock video recording, has resulted in charges against a Corps of Commissionaire guard employed by the RCMP,” reads a news release from RCMP.

Charles G. Provost (32), a resident of Brocket, has been removed from his position as a guard and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust. Provost was released from custody with conditions and will appear in court in Pincher Creek on Nov. 23.

“The RCMP takes all sexual assault incidents very seriously. Once our officers were notified that this had happened, action was taken very quickly and a thorough investigation was completed. No matter what the circumstances are, anyone in the care of the RCMP must be protected and we will not tolerate a breach of trust,” said Rick Jane, acting district officer for Southern Alberta RCMP.

Southern Alberta RCMP District has mandated an operational review to examine compliance with RCMP policy and procedures to determine if any changes are needed in light of the incident.