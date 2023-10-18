Coaldale residents are invited to participate in a community-wide presentation from the RCMP ahead of the town’s second annual Open House.

On Wednesday, October 18th, representatives from the Coaldale RCMP will put on a community policing presentation, followed by a question and answer session. According to Mayor Jack Van Rijn, residents can voice their concerns with local law enforcement and open the discussion.

“Additionally, council is actively exploring the potential launch of a ‘Citizens on Patrol’ initiative in collaboration with our local RCMP.”

Van Rijn adds that representatives from Citizens on Patrol will attend to talk with interested residents. The policing presentation starts at 7 p.m. in the Civic Square Atrium and is expected to be half an hour long.

Following the presentation, the municipality’s second annual Open House, staff from various town departments will be hosting booths that will give residents a glimpse into operations and projects. Like the policing presentation earlier in the night, the Coaldale Mayor hopes the evening opens communication on municipal issues.

“Members of Council, including myself, will be present, ready to discuss all matters related to the Town of Coaldale.”

The open house runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Civic Square in Coaldale.