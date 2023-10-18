The Fort Macleod Health Centre emergency room will be closed Thursday (Oct. 19) because of a staffing shortage.

It will close at 8 a.m. and open again at 5 p.m. the same day. Nursing staff will be on site to care for long-term residents and emergency calls will be rerouted to Lethbridge.

“AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time,” reads a news release from Alberta Health Services. “Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions. Individuals requiring non-emergency medical care are also encouraged to call their family physician.“