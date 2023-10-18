The city has approved creating a taskforce to address what council calls “lawlessness” downtown. The Downtown Lethbridge Revitalization Zone approached the city about the working group and council voted unanimously in favour of it at its Oct. 17 meeting.

Once established, it would identify the symptoms and depth of lawless behavior and their impacts on the city and work with stakeholders to create response strategies and identify solutions.

“It is very early and we will see the second week in December when that comes back to council as far as funding — what is going to be required to make this move forward,” said Mayor Blaine Hyggen, who sponsored the motion alongside Coun. John Middleton-Hope. “Some of the things we have seen out there that created maybe a safer community was, we have seen Edmonton, Calgary not allowing open drug use for example. We don’t know if that is going to be part of it but there’s funds that are going to have to be put together for this. Nothing is free of charge.”

Hyggen added the new group would work alongside existing collaborations, such as the encampment response team.

“I think it will have a lot of synergies — we are pretty fresh into that conversation from the OBM today (Oct 17) but our team is ready and willing to be part of those conversations, work with the BRZ and other stakeholders to continue to find solutions for our community,” said Andrew Malcolm, general manager of community social development with the city.

During an update on the encampment response team’s work on the same day, Malcolm said his team puts social services at the forefront of the response.

“We have been able to increasingly connect with individuals and have a good relationship with them and really trying to connect them to those social services that ultimately will be in a position to help them and our focus in on high level of compliance — we don’t want to use law enforcement whenever possible,” he said.

During the update to council, Eric Foster, encampment support specialist, said their teams have been noticing more weapons during encampment responses. He added there have been more people in encampments in the last month and compliance with the strategy is slowing, but it continues to prevent the camps from becoming entrenched. Another trend he pointed out is more calls coming from the north side of the city.

“Lawlessness does not just happen downtown — it happens throughout our community,” Hyggen said. “It is a start to look at what we can do to improve on safety throughout our whole community. I feel safe to walk in our downtown but there are always little things that can be fixed on so to get everyone together at the same table, it’s a coordinated approach and this is really important because you would have the police involved and our administration and the Downtown BRZ.”

The encampment response is shifting with the seasons and Malcolm said the team will focus on reviewing its operations and identifying buildings at risk of fires caused by trespassers this winter. He said there are likely to be changes based on learnings from the spring and summer this year and another update will go to council in the first quarter of 2024.