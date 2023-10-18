One day, leaf collection will occur in the Town of Coalhurst at the end of the month.

The collection will happen on Monday, October 23rd, with town crews going around the community picking up compostable bags filled with leaves, flowers and yard waste.

According to the municipality, each house can put out up to five filled brown paper bags, but they must be out by 7:30 a.m. on the 23rd.

The compostable brown paper bags are the only bags or containers that crews will pick up and can be purchased at several stores around the community. If the leaves or compostable yard waste are put out in non-approved bags or are late, the town says crews will not return for pick up.