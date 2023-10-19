Thursday, October 19, 2023
Emergency gate work resulting in lane closures, reduced speeds on Whoop-Up Drive

By Kass Patterson
Turn onto Whoop Up Drive

Lethbridge drivers are advised of lane closures and speed reductions on Whoop-Up Drive.

According to the City of Lethbridge, on Thursday, October 19th, crews will be working on the emergency gate, closing the two west and eastbound inside lanes. Along with the lane closures, speeds will be dropped to 60 kilometres an hour.

Crews are scheduled to start work at 10 a.m. and, weather permitting, are estimated to be done by 2 p.m. the same day.

Officials advise motorists to be cautious when going through the area and follow all posted detours.

