Potential students will get a chance to explore Lethbridge College at open house

By Tyler Hay
(My Lethbridge Now file photo)

Lethbridge College will hold an open house next week so potential students can explore the campus and get to know the available programs. It is a free event, which will include a free meal prepared by students in the college’s culinary arts program. 

“Open house makes it easier for potential students to begin their post-secondary journey,” says Marko Hilgersom, registrar. “They can come and see what we offer, and perhaps find a program that aligns with their interests or even sparks a new interest.” 

The college offers more than 60 certificate, diploma, degree and apprenticeship programs. Anyone who applies at the event will get the $100 application fee cut in half. There will also be chances to win prizes, including a Nintendo Switch Lite, an e-scooter and a $100 Mastercard gift card. 

Anyone who registers for the event in advance will be entered to win prizes. The event will run from 1-7 p.m. on Oct. 25. 

