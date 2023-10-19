Lethbridge College will hold an open house next week so potential students can explore the campus and get to know the available programs. It is a free event, which will include a free meal prepared by students in the college’s culinary arts program.

“Open house makes it easier for potential students to begin their post-secondary journey,” says Marko Hilgersom, registrar. “They can come and see what we offer, and perhaps find a program that aligns with their interests or even sparks a new interest.”

The college offers more than 60 certificate, diploma, degree and apprenticeship programs. Anyone who applies at the event will get the $100 application fee cut in half. There will also be chances to win prizes, including a Nintendo Switch Lite, an e-scooter and a $100 Mastercard gift card.

Anyone who registers for the event in advance will be entered to win prizes. The event will run from 1-7 p.m. on Oct. 25.