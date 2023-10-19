For the first time in 10 years, Lethbridge County’s Land Use bylaw is being reviewed, and residents are asked for their opinion.

The bylaw is a breakdown and regulation of how land can be developed or used, depending on its classification, along with impacting the permitting process in the region. According to a release, county administration felt now was the right time to review the bylaw and get feedback from the community, as the bylaw is meant to reflect current practices in the area.

While no large-scale changes are being proposed for the bylaw, CAO Cole Beck says the administration and council want to hear from the public to ensure the document represents the community and county’s needs.

“We encourage people to read the articles, ask questions, and share their thoughts throughout the process.”

In the next month, an article outlining the proposed changes and updates will be posted online, which residents can review and give their input or ask questions. An updated draft of the Land Use Bylaw is expected to be put forward by mid-November before administration takes it to council for review.