Thursday, October 19, 2023
RCMP investigate stolen vehicles in Coalhurst

By Tyler Hay
(My Lethbridge Now file photo)

RCMP are looking for multiple suspects after three vehicles and a trailer were stolen in Coalhurst.

Police believe the vehicles were hotwired and driven away from 6 Street and 4 Street in the early hours of Oct. 19.

The vehicles include:

  • 2004 Chevrolet Silverado dark blue in color
  • 2005 Chevrolet Silverado white in color
  • 2007 GMC Sierra white in color
  • 2021 Royal enclosed trailer red in color

RCMP say there may be 3-5 suspects involved.

Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Coaldale RCMP or Crimestoppers.

