RCMP are looking for multiple suspects after three vehicles and a trailer were stolen in Coalhurst.

Police believe the vehicles were hotwired and driven away from 6 Street and 4 Street in the early hours of Oct. 19.

The vehicles include:

2004 Chevrolet Silverado dark blue in color

2005 Chevrolet Silverado white in color

2007 GMC Sierra white in color

2021 Royal enclosed trailer red in color

RCMP say there may be 3-5 suspects involved.

Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Coaldale RCMP or Crimestoppers.