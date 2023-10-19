RCMP are looking for multiple suspects after three vehicles and a trailer were stolen in Coalhurst.
Police believe the vehicles were hotwired and driven away from 6 Street and 4 Street in the early hours of Oct. 19.
The vehicles include:
- 2004 Chevrolet Silverado dark blue in color
- 2005 Chevrolet Silverado white in color
- 2007 GMC Sierra white in color
- 2021 Royal enclosed trailer red in color
RCMP say there may be 3-5 suspects involved.
Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Coaldale RCMP or Crimestoppers.