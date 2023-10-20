The Reeve and Deputy Reeve positions remained the same during Thursday’s Lethbridge County Organizational meeting.

Councillor Tory Campbell will serve as County Reeve for the third consecutive year, while John Kuerbis will be Deputy Reeve for a second year. Campbell says having his fellow councillors elect him to serve as Reeve for another year is an honour.

“I am encouraged by what we have been able to achieve so far in this term by focusing on regional collaboration, responsible decision-making and strong governance.”

Kuerbis echoed Campbell’s sentiments, adding he is looking forward to furthering the work council has done in the past year.

“Council has a clear vision for the future, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work toward the betterment of our community.”

Along with voting on who will serve as Reeve and Deputy Reeve, council also selected who will serve on the different boards, committees and boards.

Campbell and Kuerbis will serve in their positions until October 2024.